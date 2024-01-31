DeepOnion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.88 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00126025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022304 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

