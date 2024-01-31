Defira (FIRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,341.10

Defira (FIRA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Defira has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $1,341.10 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defira token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Defira has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Profile

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00912643 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $467.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.