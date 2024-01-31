DEI (DEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179.08

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DEI has a total market cap of $137.89 million and approximately $179.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00157707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

