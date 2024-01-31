Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $27.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $27.29.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

