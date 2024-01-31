Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 4,309,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $64.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

