dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.16 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and $1,310.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00156744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,612,799 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9903015 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,452.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.