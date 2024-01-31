Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$109.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.4 million. Digi International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.49 EPS.
Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 444,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,942. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
