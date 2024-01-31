Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$109.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.4 million. Digi International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.49 EPS.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 444,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,942. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

