Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGICA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGICA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of -0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

