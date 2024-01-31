Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 982 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.55. 117,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $233.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.