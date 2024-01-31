Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. 452,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

