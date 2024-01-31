Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE STM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 1,906,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,997. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

