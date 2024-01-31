Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $14.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $900.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.71 and a twelve month high of $922.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

