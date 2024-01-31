Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after buying an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after buying an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 7,723,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,867,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

