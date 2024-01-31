Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 3,173 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.23.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK traded down $6.76 on Wednesday, reaching $766.78. The company had a trading volume of 130,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,280. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $776.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $699.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.23.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

