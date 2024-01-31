Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 223,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,862,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. 154,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.