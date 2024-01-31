Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 10,183 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,455. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.