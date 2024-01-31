Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 3,514 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 573,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

