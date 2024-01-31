Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 51 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

MELI stock traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,726.10. 115,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,618.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,407.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.