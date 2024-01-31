Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.73 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.32. 2,614,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,293. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.