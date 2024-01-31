Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,224,000 after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $262.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

