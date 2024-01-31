DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $20,400,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

