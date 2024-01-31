Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as low as C$16.78. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 630,471 shares traded.
Dream Global REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78.
Dream Global REIT Company Profile
Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.
