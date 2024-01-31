Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 8,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 9.12%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.84%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

