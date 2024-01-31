Drumz (LON:DRUM) Shares Up 16.7%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 5,934,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average daily volume of 466,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Drumz Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.46.

About Drumz

(Get Free Report)

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.