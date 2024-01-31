Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ducommun Price Performance

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 248,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $58.28.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.