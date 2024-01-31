Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dudley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 19,855,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,610,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.