Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dudley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

