Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.3 days.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 1.2 %
Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.73.
About Dye & Durham
