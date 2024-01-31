Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.3 days.

Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.73.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

