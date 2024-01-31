Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 3,975 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $9,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,674 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $152,500.90.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,308. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $74.77 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -666.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

