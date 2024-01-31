Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.21.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

