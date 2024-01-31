EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Price Performance

Shares of EBOSF stock remained flat at $28.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25. EBOS Group has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

