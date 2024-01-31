Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Institutional Trading of Edoc Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Edoc Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

