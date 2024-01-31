EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 682,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,184.8 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 2,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of June 30, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,080 megawatts in the United States; 2,211 megawatts in Spain; 1,114 megawatts in Brazil; 1,190 megawatts in Portugal; 917 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 375 megawatts in Italy; 214 megawatts in France; 267 megawatts in Singapore; 130 megawatts in Canada; 45 megawatts in Greece; 73 megawatts in China; 37 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom; and 1 megawatt in Thailand.

