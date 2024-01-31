EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 682,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,184.8 days.
EDP Renováveis Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 2,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $23.38.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
