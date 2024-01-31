El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,734.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
ELPQF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
