El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,734.0 days.

ELPQF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

