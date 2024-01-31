Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
