Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

