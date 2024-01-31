Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Tops $901,127.64 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $901,127.64 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.



Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,508,765 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.



According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

