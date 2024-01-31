Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $3,940,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $137.58. 4,345,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,695. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.