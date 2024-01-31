Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.
About Elior Group
