Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Get Elior Group alerts:

About Elior Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.