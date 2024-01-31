Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

ELKEF remained flat at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

