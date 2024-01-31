Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 1,577,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.