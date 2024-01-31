Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Emmi Stock Performance
EMLZF stock remained flat at $1,031.80 on Wednesday. Emmi has a 52 week low of $1,030.00 and a 52 week high of $1,031.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $995.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $960.77.
Emmi Company Profile
