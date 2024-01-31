Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 1,391,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $27.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.
See Also
