Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,746. The stock has a market cap of $329.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

