Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.08

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 180010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$66.32 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0196938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

