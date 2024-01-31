EOS Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $765.30 million and approximately $101.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002268 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002135 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,914,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,918,492 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.