EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,001,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,422,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock remained flat at $24.81 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

About EQT AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.