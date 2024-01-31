Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 4,777,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

