Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 5.2 %

EQBK traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 84,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

