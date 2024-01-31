Ethereum Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion and $11.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,252.74 or 0.05348487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00077661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,539 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

