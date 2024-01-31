Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 24,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Ethos Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88.

Ethos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia; the Gaffney gold property located in central British Columbia; the Heaven Lake claim block covering an area of 4,400-hectare located in Ontario; the Fairchild Gold Project covering an area of 2,228-hectare located in the northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; the Toogood claim covering an area of 6,350 hectares and McGrath claim covering an area of 1,800-hectare located on New World Island, Newfoundland; and the Deep Cove and Virgin Arm claims located on New World Island, Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.